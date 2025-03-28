This first Mitzvah in the Torah is the Mitzvah of החודש הזה לכם ראש חדשים “This month (Nissan) shall be for you the first of months”. Many of the commentators have asked what is so special about this Mitzvah, that it is the first commandment to be given to Jewish people and what is its connection to the Exodus.

Whilst the literal intention of the Mitzvah is for the Beis Din to determine the calendar through declaring Rosh Chodesh, the works of Jewish philosophy and mysticism explain that Mitzvah reflects a fundamental transition and transformation in the nature of the Jewish people, their role within the world and the way in which Hashem relates to them.

From the creation of the world, the months were counted from the month of Tishrei. With this Mitzvah, the Jewish people would now count from the month of Nissan.

In his work Midbar Shur, Rav Kook explains that the two months of Tishrei and Nissan, represent two different levels of Shleimut - completion and self-actualisation, that we can attain.

The Posuk in Kohelet states that “Hashem made man upright”. All Human beings were endowed with the human quality of intelligence and understanding, so that we can be decent, upright and moral. This is what distinguishes us from the animals. Since this is a natural trait of the human condition, it should be easy to attain, with minimal effort.

This is why the Seven Noahide laws are for all mankind. Since they are about being morally upright, observance of these Mitzvos should be innate and natural to every human being. Only someone who has corrupted their humanity would violate them.

The second type of Shleimut is the self-actualisation of the soul, that we not only live as good human beings, but as G-dly people. This is attained specifically through the Avodah of Torah and the 613 Mitzvot and is thus unique to the Jewish people.

Unlike the first level of Shleimut which is innate and requires little effort, this G-dly perfection requires intense and constant effort and Avodah

Corresponding to these two services of man, Hashem relates to us and conducts Himself towards us in two different modes; the natural and the miraculous. For mankind, whose Shleimut is in the nature that we are imbued with as human beings, Hashem relates to us through the order of nature.

But when the Jewish people strive to transcend our human nature to become G-dly, Hashem transcends the order of nature, relating to us, through miracles.

The unique nature with which each entity is created, causes separation and distinction between it and all other parts of creation, and its Shleimut is attained alone. This is why the nations of the world are not able to attain pure unity. But from the G-dly perspective, all of creation exists in a state of oneness, serving one collective purpose in which the G-dly Shleimut is attained.

Rav Kook illustrates this with the relationship between fire and water. According to their natures, fire and water are distinct opposites that cannot unite. But in fulfillment of the will of Hashem, as was manifest in the plague of hail, fire and water united.

Separateness and distinction emanates from the attribute of Gevura and Din. Harmony and unity comes from the attribute of Chessed.

This was the fundamental shift that was reflected in the transition of the calendar to count from Nissan rather than Tishrei.

The world was created in the month of Tishrei. Each part of creation was created with its own unique nature, expressing a state of separateness and individual Shleimut. This is why Tishrei is a time of Din - judgment.

The G-dly purpose of existence and the mission of the Jewish people, began with the Exodus from Egypt in the month of Nissan, as the precursor to the Giving of the Torah. This purpose brings unity and synthesis to all existence. This is why the Torah emphasises the unity of the Jewish people at Har Sinai, camping as one man, with one heart. This unity and G-dly Shleimut, elicits Chessed from Above, making Nissan a month of miracles that transcend nature.

The first Mitzvah of the Torah is an overarching message to the Jewish people about our purpose and potential. With the power of Torah and Mitzvot, we are adjured to grow beyond our natural capacity as human beings of goodness and morality, to become G-dly people, imbuing the world with G-dly meaning.

As Jews, our unique Shleimut cannot be attained alone. If we stand alone and separate from one another, even if we attain personal perfection, we will still be subject to the natural order where we face the difficulties and suffering of exile.

But when we are united, our collective Shleimut, will we merit Hashem's miracles. Like attaining spiritual Shleimut, achieving unity is not easy and takes constant, concerted effort. But our unity, which is an expression of our Chessed towards one another, elicits Hashem's Chessed from on High.

In the month of Nissan we were miraculously redeemed. By counting our calendar from Nissan, we are reminded that through our efforts to attain spiritual Shleimut and to be unified as a people, we too will merit our own miraculous redemption in the month of miracles.

In Nissan they were redeemed and in Nissan they will experience future Redemption.

בניסן נגאלו ובניסן עתידין להגאל

Rabbi Yonason Johnson is Director of the Maor Centre, Melbourne Australia