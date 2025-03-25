Five hundred Jewish and Christian faith leaders have put out a letter in support of Mike Huckabee’s nomination for US Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee will face a Senate hearing later today on Capitol Hill and is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming months.

The letter was penned by Israel365 Action, which is running as slate 7 in the current World Zionist Congress elections.

“Mike Huckabee has dedicated his life to building bridges between Jews and Christians. He understands all the shared challenges faced by Israel and America making him the ideal candidate for this role. We pray that his confirmation runs seamlessly and that he take his place in Jerusalem immediately.” Said Rabbi TulyWeisz, Founder of Israel365 Action.

In the letter, leaders from across religious communities celebrate Huckabee’s history as an ardent supporter of Israel and emphasize the need for a U.S. Ambassador who shares their biblical perspective on the country’s sovereignty. “With this choice of a prominent Christian leader, President Trump has made it clear that the bond between the United States and Israel is based, first and foremost, on the shared commitment to the truth of the word of God in the Bible,” reads the letter.

“Our mission has always been to unite Christians and Jews around the principles laid out in scripture concerning the land of Israel,” said Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, the head of Israel365 Action and drafter of the Huckabee letter. “Governor Huckabee’s appointment represents a powerful alignment of U.S. policy with biblicaThese efforts have led to a broad base of support among American faith communities, as illustrated by the list of influential figures who signed the letter congratulating Huckabee, from Pastor Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council to Rabbi Yaakov Menkin of the Coalition for Jewish Values. Each of these leaders has been instrumental in shaping a growing pro-Israel movement within the American religious landscape, with Keep God’s Land often at the forefront of coordinated efforts to defend Israel’s biblical boundaries."

"Looking forward, to reaching for the sky with a strong Israel365 Action presence in the World Zionist Congress and AmbassadorMike Huckabee in Jerusalem,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 Action. “This is a pivotal moment not only for Israel but for all of us who believe in the promises of the Bible. It is our prayer that Huckabee’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era of Peace through Strength for both America and Israel.