US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met on Thursday with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after the two were targeted with sanctions by five countries.

The Ambassador attacked the sanctions against the two and stated: "Glad to greet Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich & National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the US Embassy in Jerusalem after they were ridiculously sanctioned by five nations. Outrageous hypocrisy."

The governments of the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Norway officially announced Monday are imposing sanctions on the two Israeli Ministers, accusing them of incitement to violence against Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria and undermining a future Palestinian state.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday condemned the decision, stating: “The United States condemns the sanctions imposed by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia on two sitting members of the Israeli cabinet. These sanctions do not advance US-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war,” Rubio said.

“We reject any notion of equivalence: Hamas is a terrorist organization that committed unspeakable atrocities, continues to hold innocent civilians hostage, and prevents the people of Gaza from living in peace. We remind our partners not to forget who the real enemy is,” he added.

“The United States urges the reversal of the sanctions and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel,” clarified Rubio.