White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to say on Wednesday whether President Donald Trump no longer supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Arab conflict.

During her daily press briefing, Leavitt was asked by a reporter about comments by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee , who told Bloomberg in an interview that the US administration government no longer fully supports the creation of a Palestinian Arab state within the historic land of Israel, raising the possibility that such a state might be created elsewhere.

Leavitt focused her response to the question on the situation in Gaza, saying, “Right now, the President views the situation in Israel and Gaza as deeply unfortunate and needing to end. And the President is realistic about the current state of affairs in this region of the world.”

“And that's why the President has said the number one focus and priority of the administration is to release all of the hostages from Gaza and to end this conflict as soon as possible. The administration is still pushing very hard for the release of all the hostages,” she stated.

“And as for what happens next, clearly, Gaza is an uninhabitable place. It needs to be rebuilt with the help of our Arab partners, and the President wants to see that happen as well,” added Leavitt.