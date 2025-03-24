New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Jewish leaders that an antisemite is running for his job, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, Adams made the comment during a meeting with the Jewish Community Relations Council last week. He stated that the candidate has been “spewing antisemitism."

“In our great city, with a large population of Jewish residents, one of the candidates running for mayor is spewing antisemitism," he stated.

Adams did not name the candidate he accused of antisemitism, but those in attendance assumed he was referring to State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Mamdani has frequently criticized Israel. In October 2023, shortly after the October 7 massacre, he was arrested at an anti-Israel protest outside the home of New York Senator Chuck Schumer. He also introduced legislation titled, “Not on Our Dime!: Ending New York Funding of Israeli Settler Violence Act," which targeted charities that operate in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour has been campaigning for Mandani in recent months.

Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is also running for mayor. Adams and Cuomo have both supported Israel.