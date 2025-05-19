השהה נגן

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion were spotted marching side-by-side on Sunday at the Israel Day on Fifth Parade in New York City.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the parade, Mayor Lion described his feelings as "amazing and a great honor. I have great respect for the Mayor. When we march next to each other for the State of Israel and Jerusalem, it is a great honor for the people of Israel, the State of Israel, and the residents of Jerusalem."

Lion also noted that as they march, they wish to "call for the release of the hostages right now to their families."

Mayor Adams added, "To have the mayor of the largest city in America march side-by-side with one of the most important cities in Israel, Jerusalem."

Hinting to attempts to force the cancellation of the parade, Adams added: "To mayors, we understand how safety is important, but even with safety, you must never surrender hope, and this parade is about hope and how you look at the darkness that has attempted to take away our hope and just stand side-by-side and say that we will always inspire hope in our countries, and also our cities. That's why I'm happy to be here marching with my friend as we talk about the collaboration of that hope."

Adams also called for the release of the hostages. "I've been very clear, make sure that Hamas never brings about its destructive evil again."