New York Mayor Eric Adams spoke today to the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City.

"It was inspirational to march today to celebrate the 77th year of Israel," he declared. "This event shows Israel's resiliency, patience, and ability to make the right calls. A lot of people do not know what it takes to stabilize after a crisis. Israel's resiliency is unmatched."

He noted that some of Israel's spirit has been transferred to New York, both physically and conceptually. "The technology they use to go after Hamas, we use to fight dangerous gangs here. We do not run from hate, we do not fear, and we do not give in."

He ended with a call for clarity against antisemitism. "After the October 7th massacre, many people tried to justify what happened. I did not do that on October 8th and will not do it now. Hamas must be destroyed, and every hostage must come home. Anything else is tinkering around the edges, and we cannot tinker around with the level of violence and hate against Israel."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, whom Adams had noted as a longtime personal friend, presented Adams with the Jerusalem Prize for his stand with Israel.