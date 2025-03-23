During the night, IDF, police and Shin Bet forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria in a large-scale operation to thwart terrorism.

As part of the operation, twenty wanted persons were arrested, interrogations were carried out in the field and weapons were confiscated. The wanted individuals were transferred for further interrogation by the Shin Bet and the Central Unit of the Judea and Samaria District.

Over the weekend, IDF forces conducting searches in the Tulkarm area located Carlo weapons and a pistol.

In addition, on Saturday night, Unit 636 identified suspects of an attempted smuggling operation near the village of a-Ras. The suspects planted two hunting weapons in the bushes and IDF forces located and confiscated the weapons.

As part of the operation, the IDF's engineering forces destroyed an explosive device found in the Tulkarm area and prevented it from being used to carry out an attack against security forces or civilians.

The IDF said that "the security forces will continue to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria, in order to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel."