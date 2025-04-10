Israeli "occupying forces" on Thursday released a large umber of pigs near Tulkarm, WAFA reported.

According to the report, the soldiers brought the pigs in trucks and released them near the officers' neighborhood in the Iktaba quarter near Nur Shams in eastern Tulkarm.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that "occupation" soldiers brought a large number of pigs in into the area in a "serious and provocative action, which endangers the welfare of the residents and arouses concern that these animals will be used as a means to impart fear and cause damage to property," WAFA added.

Separately, the outlet reported that a mobile roadblock had been set up by the IDF on the road leading to the Thabet Thabet Hospital, and that a military force had raided one of the cafes on the street and interrogated its clients.

It was also reported that IDF forces had been reinforced in the eastern area of the city of Tulkarm, mobile roadblocks had been placed, and inspections were being carried out on vehicles.