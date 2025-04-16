An IDF reserve battalion reported that it launched a LAW missile during operational activity in the Gaza Strip, but that missile was recently found in a private home in the Tulkarm refugee camp in Judea and Samaria.

According to a report on Israel Radio, the missile was located by Palestinian Authority security forces, who passed the information to the relevant authorities. Following the incident, there were suspicions that the report had been falsified and that the missile was never actually launched.

The Military Police have opened an investigation to examine the circumstances of the report and the suspicion of theft. The IDF is taking the case seriously.

An IDF spokesperson stated in response: "The IDF views any case of weapon and ammunition theft seriously. Following the incident, an investigation by the Military Police was opened, which has concluded and its findings will soon be transferred to the Military Prosecutor's Office."

Last month, Palestinian security forces handed over the missile they found on the outskirts of the Tulkarm refugee camp to the IDF.

A few months ago, an RPG launcher in the Jenin refugee camp was seized from local terror organizations.