Antisemitism in Switzerland has surged to unprecedented levels, with a staggering 43% increase in antisemitic incidents reported in 2024, according to a new report by the Swiss Federation of Israelite Communities (SIG) and the GRA Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism.

The report highlighted 221 antisemitic incidents in the last year, a sharp rise from 155 incidents which were recorded in 2023 and just 57 in 2022.

This increase includes a disturbing uptick in physical violence, with incidents such as an attempted arson attack on a synagogue and 11 cases of assault, the report stated.

In addition, the report revealed a significant online presence of antisemitism, with 1,596 incidents recorded on digital platforms. Over 55% of these cases were found on Telegram, with new monitoring software now providing a more accurate count.

The rise in antisemitism follows the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel on October 7, 2023. The Jewish community in Switzerland has reported heightened anxiety, with many Jews choosing to avoid displaying religious symbols in public out of fear of harassment or violence, the report said.

The SIG and GRA called on the Swiss government to take stronger action, urging increased security for Jewish institutions and legal measures to curb online hate speech.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) said that the report “paints a deeply concerning picture of the sharp rise in antisemitic attacks across Switzerland.”

“Jewish communities across Switzerland increasingly feel unsafe and these findings reinforce the urgent need for decisive action. Authorities must step up law enforcement efforts, ensure proper prosecution of hate crimes, and strengthen protective measures for Jewish institutions. This wave of antisemitism cannot be ignored—it is a direct threat to democracy, security, and the fundamental values of Swiss society,” it added.

Recent incidents of antisemitism in Switzerland include a restaurant manager in the Swiss ski resort of Davos who was fined for refusing to rent winter sports equipment to Jews.

In March of last year, a 50-year-old haredi man was stabbed by a 15-year-old in Zurich. The suspect had made a video claiming responsibility for the attack and voicing his allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.