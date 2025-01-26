Ali Abunimah, the executive director of the Electronic Intifada news website, was arrested in Switzerland on Saturday, his organization reported.

According to Electonic Intifada, Abunimah was arrested after he arrived in Zurich for a speaking engagement.

The organization claimed that the arrest is "part of a growing backlash from Western governments against expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people."

"The Electronic Intifada team stands in solidarity with Ali Abunimah. Speaking out against injustice in Palestine is not a crime. Journalism is not a crime," it said.

State councilor and head of the Department of Security, Mario Fehr, told the newspaper NZZ, "We do not want an Islamist Jew-hater who calls for violence in Switzerland."

Abunimah has denied the acts of rape committed by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre, calling the evidence of these acts "propaganda." He recently wrote a piece titled "How the Gaza Resistance Defeated Israel" after the announcement of the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.