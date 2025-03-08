Two Muslim asylum seekers who assaulted a 19-year-old Hassidic Jew from London and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at him in Davos, Switzerland last August, were sentenced to prison by a local court.

According to a statement from the public prosecutor's office of the Graubünden district, the two men, aged 24 and 29, chased an Orthodox Jew in Davos, punched him in the face, and yelled at him 'Free Palestine'.

The court convicted them of racial discrimination and assault.

One of the attackers, a 29-year-old Lebanese, went into hiding shortly after the attack and is still evading authorities. The Swiss police are continuing their search for him, and once caught, he will serve a two-month prison sentence.

The second attacker, an Algerian national, was sentenced to two months in prison and deported back to his home country. His lawyer appealed the decision, but this did not delay the execution of the deportation.

The mayor of Davos, Philip Willhelm, strongly condemned the anti-Semitic attack: "Anyone who insults or attacks others based on their origin or religion has no place in Davos."