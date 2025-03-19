A Winnipeg resident previously arrested for spray-painting antisemitic graffiti across the city is now facing terrorism-related charges, the RCMP announced on Tuesday, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Nevin Thunder Young, 19, was taken into custody on Monday by the RCMP’s federal policing national security enforcement section in the northwest region. His arrest followed a referral from Winnipeg police in February, which led to a broader investigation.

According to an RCMP statement released Tuesday, Young has been charged with facilitating a terrorist activity, participating in activities of a terrorist group, and two counts of committing an offense for a terrorist group.

Young remains in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre and was scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday, authorities said.

Between September 28 and December 31, Winnipeg police received multiple reports of antisemitic vandalism in the Charleswood area. This included swastikas spray-painted on the back of the Westdale Community Centre, located south of Roblin Boulevard and east of the Perimeter Highway, according to a January 14 police release.

Young was initially arrested on January 15 and charged with 26 counts of mischief under $5,000, police said.

"This is gravely concerning not only to the Jewish community but to all Manitobans," said Gustavo Zentner, vice president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, in a statement on Tuesday.

"We continue to stand strong against antisemitism, hate and discrimination," he added, noting that the centre remains in close coordination with the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg to ensure community safety.