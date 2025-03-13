A man was lightly wounded on Wednesday night when he was shot in front of a Bank Hapoalim branch on King George Street in central Jerusalem.

After searching the area, police officers from the Jerusalem District found and arrested a suspect on nearby Jaffa Street. Later in the day, he will be brought before a judge.

The suspect, a Jerusalem resident in his 20s, has a license to carry a firearm. While searching his house, police found and seized substances suspected to be drugs.

The victim is a minority who works for the Jerusalem Municipality as a sanitation worker. The suspect claimed to officers upon his arrest that he prevented a terror attack.