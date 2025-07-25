The Health Ministry on Thursday reported that since the measles outbreak began in Israel three months ago, 245 cases have been diagnosed.

Of these, 91 are active cases, with about half diagnosed in the past week. Most of the recent cases are from the Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh areas.

Twelve children are currently hospitalized in various hospitals across the country, all of them under the age of six. Three of the children are in intensive care units — two in serious condition, and one connected to an ECMO machine.

None of the hospitalized children are vaccinated, though in three cases their vaccination status is still being verified. According to Health Ministry data, 87% of all cases are children, most of whom were not vaccinated at all against measles.

The ministry is calling on parents to ensure their children's routine vaccinations are up to date, particularly the measles vaccine. Additionally, it was announced that individuals can check their vaccination status through the digital vaccination record on the government's website.