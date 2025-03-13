US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Wednesday that the recent arrest of pro-Palestinian Arab activist Mahmoud Khalil does not contradict the Trump administration’s commitment to free speech, AFP reported.

"This is not about free speech," Rubio said in response to questions regarding whether Khalil’s weekend arrest conflicted with President Donald Trump’s advocacy for free expression in the United States and Europe.

"This is about people that don't have a right to be in the United States to begin with," Rubio told reporters at Ireland's Shannon Airport during a refueling stop after visiting Saudi Arabia, as quoted by AFP.

Khalil, a recent Columbia graduate and a leading figure in the university’s high-profile anti-Israel protests, was taken into custody by US immigration authorities. His arrest has sparked widespread condemnation from activists and rights groups.

President Trump defended the move, calling it the first "of many to come," and accused students across the nation of engaging in "pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-American activity" that his administration "will not tolerate."

"No one has a right to a student visa. No one has a right to a Green Card, by the way," Rubio stated on Wednesday.

"When you come to the United States as a visitor, which is what a visa is, which is how this individual entered this country—on a visitor's visa—you are here as a visitor," he added.

"We can deny you that if you tell us when you apply, 'Hi, I'm trying to get into the United States on a student visa, I am a big supporter of Hamas,'" he said.

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed Khalil’s arrest, alleging that he "led activities aligned to Hamas" and that DHS coordinated the operation with the State Department.

Khalil’s arrest followed the Trump administration’s official announcement that it would revoke $400 million in federal grants from Columbia University due to its handling of antisemitism.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Some demonstrations turned violent, with campus buildings occupied and students clashing over the issue.

The university has seen a resurgence of anti-Israel activity in recent weeks. In January, anti-Israel students disrupted an Israeli history class by banging drums, chanting “Free Palestine,” and distributing fliers that depicted a boot stomping on a Star of David.