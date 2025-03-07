The Trump Administration announced on Friday it is revoking $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University, citing civil rights complaints from Jewish students over antisemitism on campus.

A federal task force made up of multiple agencies stated that this decision marks the first step in holding universities accountable for their alleged failure to protect Jewish students. Officials warned that more actions could follow. Columbia currently holds over $5 billion in federal grant commitments, according to the agencies.

“Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses – only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, as quoted by Bloomberg.

“Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation,” she added.

Columbia responded to the announcement, stating that it is reviewing the government’s decision and intends to work toward restoring the funding.

“We take Columbia’s legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is,” the university said in a statement. The institution also reaffirmed its commitment to “combating antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Friday’s announcement comes several days after the Trump administration threatened to withhold federal funding from Columbia University over the school's failures to respond to serious outbreaks of antisemitism on its campus and at affiliated schools.

Administration officials stated that they are considering imposing “Stop Work Orders” on the federal funds the Ivy League university receives. An additional $5 billion in federal grant money could also be at risk.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators at Columbia set up dozens of tents in April of last year, demanding that the university divest from its Israeli assets. The university administration called in police to dismantle the encampments.

On April 30, at the request of university leaders, hundreds of officers with the New York Police Department stormed onto campus, gaining access to the building through a second-story window and making dozens of arrests of the pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators who had taken over Hamilton Hall.

In August, three Columbia University deans resigned from the school, after it was discovered that they had exchanged “very troubling” texts that “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes”.

Later that month, Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik announced her resignation , following months of criticism for her handling of campus antisemitism.

In January, anti-Israel students disrupted an Israeli history class by banging drums, chanting “Free Palestine,” and distributing fliers that depicted a boot stomping on a Star of David.

