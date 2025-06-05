The Trump administration has launched a significant effort to strip Columbia University of its accreditation, citing the institution's alleged failure to adequately protect Jewish students from harassment, The New York Daily News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the US Education Department formally notified the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Columbia's accrediting body, that the university was in breach of federal anti-discrimination statutes and consequently did not meet the commission's standards. This finding was issued on May 22.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon emphasized the government's stance, stating, "Just as the Department of Education has an obligation to uphold federal anti-discrimination law, university accreditors have an obligation to ensure member institutions abide by their standards."

A representative for the accreditor confirmed receipt of the letter but declined further comment. Columbia University did not immediately respond to inquiries.

The threat to Columbia's accreditation carries severe implications, as most federal funding, including crucial financial aid, is contingent upon a school maintaining accredited status. While only accrediting entities can formally revoke a school's status, these entities themselves must be recognized by the Education Department.

The move comes two months after the Trump administration announced it would withhold $400 million in federal funding from Columbia following criticism of the university’s handling of anti-Israel student protests on campus.

Weeks after the Trump administration announced the funding cut to Columbia, the university announced a series of reforms, including placing the university’s Middle East studies department under new oversight, revising protest and student discipline policies, and adopting a new definition of antisemitism.

Columbia also pledged to promote “intellectual diversity” by expanding its Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies.