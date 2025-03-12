The letter US President Donald Trump wrote to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei asking the latter to negotiate on the issue of Iran's nuclear weapons program was delivered to Iran today by a representative of the government of the United Arab Emirates, Axios reported.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff gave the letter to the Emiratis during a visit with UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi yesterday (Tuesday). The Emiratis delivered the letter to Iran the next day.

Last Thursday, Trump told Fox News that he had sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, demanding that they negotiate.

The letter said that Trump prefers to hold negotiations with Iran, but if there is no chance that negotiations will succeed, then the other alternative is "to do something, because Iran cannot have nuclear weapons."

Trump also said that the US will take the necessary steps to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear capabilities.

"If Iran doesn't negotiate, it will be very ugly for them," he told Fox. "Iran can’t have nukes. Other options are available."

The Iranian government had previously stated that they had not received any letter from Trump. On Saturday, Khamenei dismissed the possibility of negotiations, saying that Iran would not be "bullied" into such talks.

Yesterday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that his country will not negotiate with the United States under pressure. "It is unacceptable for us that they (the US) give orders and make threats. I won’t even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want," Pezeshkian stated.