Iran is attempting to obscure one of the most significant military and intelligence defeats in its history, which reportedly occurred during the first four days of Operation Rising Lion [Operation Am K'Lavi].

The opposition outlet Iran International revealed new details of a series of precise assassinations targeting senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials.

According to the reports, the Mossad carried out a counterintelligence operation in which the timing of the strike was deliberately leaked through a trusted agent close to IRGC commander Hossein Salami. The leak was intended to ensure Salami's presence at the predetermined location of his planned assassination.

A similar incident took place within the IRGC's missile command. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, was invited to a coordinated meeting—reportedly arranged by the Mossad—along with his deputies. Once all participants had arrived, a precision missile struck the location, eliminating everyone present. Although the invitation was forged, the voice delivering it was familiar enough to convince the commanders to attend.

Another deep infiltration was reported at the Khatam al-Anbiya command. Just four days after the elimination of Gholam Ali Rashid, his successor was also killed, based on highly accurate intelligence.

Western sources claim the Mossad obtained a DNA sample of another senior official, Shadmani, and deployed facial recognition and AI-based genetic profiling. Through malware that infiltrated Tehran's security cameras, Shadmani was identified on June 27 in the Zaferaniyeh district, where he was subsequently eliminated by a drone strike.

The IRGC’s head of intelligence, Mohammad Kazemi, and two of his deputies were also killed in a separate operation. A Mossad agent reportedly led them to a safe house in Kordbacheh Alley on Sabounchi Street. The strike was executed only after all children from the nearby “Avaye Shadi” kindergarten had vacated the area.

The location’s proximity to kindergartens and a girls’ school underscores the IRGC’s alleged practice of using civilians as human shields.