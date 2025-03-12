Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday declared that his country will not negotiate with the United States under pressure, delivering a blunt message to US President Donald Trump, according to Reuters, which cited Iranian state media.

"It is unacceptable for us that they (the US) give orders and make threats. I won’t even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want," Pezeshkian stated.

The remarks come days after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dismissed the idea of talks with the US, arguing that Washington’s goal is to impose limits on Iran’s missile capabilities and its influence in the region.

Khamenei’s comments followed an acknowledgment by Trump that he had sent a letter to Khamenei in an effort to secure a new deal to curb Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

In response to Khamenei, White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes reiterated almost word for word the choice of negotiations or military action that Trump presented to Iran.

"We hope the Iran Regime puts its people and best interests ahead of terror," he said.

Although Trump has expressed willingness to negotiate a deal with Tehran, he has also reinstated the "maximum pressure" campaign that characterized his first presidency, aiming to cripple Iran’s economy by driving its oil exports toward zero.

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities since 2019, following the decision by Trump, in his first term in office, to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.