Liri Albag is one of the female lookouts who survived the Hamas terror attack at the IDF base where she was serving on October 7th.

In an interview to be broadcast on Channel 12, Albag shared the horrors she experienced that day and the feeling of fear that took over her.



"Since October 7th I have been living in one long nightmare, waiting for someone to wake me up, to tell me, 'It was all a dream; it didn't really happen,' but unfortunately it did," she said sadly.



On the moment when the terrorists infiltrated the base, she said: "There was a look in their eyes I'll never forget. We saw the evil in their eyes, the hatred, it was very scary."



Albag recounted the moments of anxiety when she and her friends were chained by the terrorists: "While we were standing there, tied up, we thought that they were going to slaughter us, shoot us. I was sure of that and I went into survival mode, I said to myself, ‘what am I going to do to get out of here alive?’"



The terrorists threatened the lookouts and said: "If you do as we tell you, we will not kill you. You are coming with us to Gaza." Elbag and the others responded: "Yes, take us to Gaza."