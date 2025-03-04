A school principal denies his students the right to put on tefillin on the school grounds, and then a synagogue caravan in Latrun that has been there for two years, providing a needed service, is removed without notice!

And as of March 1st, young married men learning Torah who have not fulfilled their obligation to serve in the IDF or received an exemption, but whose wives work, are no longer given subsidies for their children’s daycare. This is an across-the-board decree, instead of the haredi community and the government working out a solution where those who really learn Torah seriously are exempt, and those who are taking advantage of the system join the Israelis risking their lives to protect those learning Torah.

Where exactly are we living?

This IS the Holy Land, or did I get off at the wrong stop?

It is simply inconceivable that the “nation state of the JEWISH people” behaves like Judaism is some sort of “subculture”, that needs to be done in the privacy of your own home!

But this is our home!

All of “this”, whether those self-righteous elite think otherwise, this is a fact!

No, not a state of all its citizens,

but a JEWISH state.

While terrorists are paid to kill, literally, those concerned about the spiritual awakening of our people feel threatened and are trying to stop the inevitable…more and more adherence to our authentic Jewish way of life!

The absurdity is beyond belief!

So many of our hostages found their faith in the hells of the dungeons in Gaza, but did not receive minimal Jewish education in this Holy Land.

Does that not make those carrying out these embarrassing actions against fellow Jews wonder?

And yet, I don’t get discouraged because their failure is imminent.

“We the People” are not only seeing the corruption clearly, but calling it out! It can no longer be ignored.

We know now our real enemy is Amalek.

And this Shabbat we will once again gather to hear the reading of Zachor…a commandment to remember what Amalek did to us.

Lest we forget, we now have October 7th as a reminder. Simchat Torah 5784!

And remember we will. And act, too.

Those so called “rulers” will be out as the revelations of those days and hours leading up to October 7th are exposed in full. Nothing less will do!

And as we finally stop the so called humanitarian aid to Gaza, an act which is long overdue, we must pay attention to our “peace partners” the Egyptians, and acknowledge their preparations for war, which are going on as these words are being written.

We must be vigilant. And we must see that this massacre in the south could not have happened from a slight oversight.

And those responsible, must be held responsible and pay accordingly! Was it simply misconception, negligence and hubris or what many of us think but would not dare say out loud?