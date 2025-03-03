At the order of Central Command chief Avi Bluth and the Civil Authority, a mobile synagogue which has been located at the Latrun Junction for two years was removed from the site.

During the two years the synagogue was at the site, it served thousands of Jewish worshipers.

Israel National News - Arutz Sheva has been informed that no warnings were issued prior to the removal.

"It appears that because the synagogue was located 100 meters over the Green Line, it was removed," eyewitnesses said. "The father of the family who donated the synagogue from his personal funds served in Lebanon throughout the past year."

Footage of the scene shows one of the evacuaees saying, "It's a synagogue, it's two meters on a truck, but it bothers them so they remove it. I will die for it and I will not move."