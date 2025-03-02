The Southern District Attorney's Office filed an indictment today (Sunday) against Doron Buchovza, a Beersheba resident, for contact with a foreign agent and passing information to the enemy.

Buchovza is suspected of having contacted Iranian intelligence officials and offered them sensitive security information in exchange for payment.

According to the indictment, Buchovza was in contact with Iranian intelligence for several months, carrying out security missions for them and passing on information, including photographs of facilities. During the contact, he presented himself as having access to the nuclear research complex in Dimona, and passed on visual intelligence related to the facility.

An investigation by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet (ISA) revealed that Buchovza initiated the contact on his own initiative, while being aware that he was working with a hostile entity that could harm state security. He was arrested in February as part of a combined operation by Lahav Unit 433 and the Shin Bet.

The Shin Bet and police stated that they "again warn Israeli citizens and residents against having contact with foreign elements from enemy countries and/or unidentified elements, let alone carrying out missions for them in exchange for payment or any other reason. These elements, including Iranian intelligence and terror elements, continue their efforts to recruit and operate Israelis for the purpose of carrying out security missions and terror and espionage missions in Israel. These elements also try to recruit Israelis through social media appeals."

"The security forces in the State of Israel will continue to work to locate and thwart Iranian activity in Israel, and will work to bring to justice all those involved in this activity," the two organizations stated.