Under the direction of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), detectives from the Central District Police have arrested a married couple from Ra’anana on suspicion of espionage against the State of Israel on behalf of Iran.

The couple, both in their 30s, were taken into custody and, following their interrogation by the Sharon District's Central Unit, are expected to be brought before the court this morning for a hearing on the extension of their detention.

Today's arrest is the latest in a series of espionage cases in which Israelis were recruited by Iran. On Monday, it was reported that three additional Israelis had been arrested for similar charges.

The suspects were tasked with a wide variety of operations, including photographing public areas, placing divisive posters and graffiti, and sending locations to Iranian agents.