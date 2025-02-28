Israeli decision-makers are planning to resume the war in Gaza within four to six weeks with great force, sending tens of thousands of soldiers into Gaza in a coordinated attack against Hamas, the American Washington Free Beacon reported.

According to the report, incoming IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has been developing the plan at the behest of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz. Zamir reportedly considered the previous plans developed by outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi as not strong enough to achieve victory. The new plan would see a larger deployment of IDF troops to Gaza, as many as 50,000, than have been deployed in the territory at any point in the war so far.

The plan calls for the transfer of the civilian population of Gaza to humanitarian buffer zones before a comprehensive ground attack on Hamas forces and the other terrorist organizations in Gaza is launched.

The article quoted Brigadier General (res.) Amir Avivi, who stated that the operation would be "decisive" and that Israel "will use every tool it has to conquer Gaza and eradicate Hamas."

The resumption of the war would begin with a wave of airstrikes. In addition, humanitarian aid to Gaza would be reduced and only allowed in the established humanitarian zones. This will be done to prevent Hmas from stealing the humanitarian aid in order to strengthen itself as it has done since the October 7 massacre.

Zamir is expected to present the final details of the plan to Netanyahu and Katz when he takes office next Thursday.

Netanyahu hinted at the plan at a graduation ceremony for an officer course on Sunday: “We are ready to return to intensive fighting at any moment. The plans for the operation are ready.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared at a conference in Jerusalem: “We are preparing, we are accumulating capabilities, and when we are ready – we will open the gates of hell again on Hamas.”

Israel is expecting to receive greater support from the US in the event the war resumes than it received in 2024 when the Biden Administration held up the delivery of weapons and pressured Israel to end the war before Hamas was defeated.

The Trump Administration has released the weapons the Biden Administration held up and US President Donald Trump has exerted greater rhetorical pressure on Hamas than his predecessor did. In his meeting with Netanyahu in Washington earlier this month, Trump told the Israeli premier that he could "do whatever you need to do" to return the hostages Hamas continues to hold and remove Hamas as a threat.