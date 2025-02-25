The Civil Administration carried out enforcement on Tuesday morning against an illegal Palestinian structure in the village of A-Dik in western Samaria near the Israeli towns of Alei Zahav and Peduel.

The demolition of the structure concludes a prolonged process that began with the Regavim movement's appeals in 2018 to state authorities demanding action against five illegal Palestinian structures built in the area, constituting an encroachment on Area C.

After repeated unanswered appeals alongside continued construction and road creation, in proximity to the Nahal Shilo nature preserve waterway, Regavim petitioned the Jerusalem District Court against the structure.

In August 2020, it was determined that the demolition should be executed promptly: "It is appropriate and necessary to do all that is required without delay, especially given the difficulty of reversing the situation," the judge wrote in the decision. This was followed by several partial demolitions of the illegal buildings. On Tuesday, the only occupied building left was demolished.

Samaria Regional Council head, Yossi Dagan, stated "This is an important step in the fight against illegal Palestinian encroachment, and I applaud the enforcement authorities. However, this is not an isolated case – illegal construction funded by the Palestinian Authority and European countries is a widespread phenomenon aimed at altering reality on the ground, especially near the Judea and Samaria border where it is strategically important to prevent this hostile takeover."

"The Israeli government must make enforcement systematic and not the exception. Just as the state knows how to act quickly and decisively against illegal construction in other places, it should act here as well. We will continue to stand on guard and ensure that the state preserves its lands," he added.

Menashe Shumeli, Field Coordinator of the Regavim Movement, stated: "This Palestinian encroachment is a blatant example of everything happening in Judea and Samaria. It is a systematic plan starting with roads and building electrical infrastructure, followed by more structures at equal distances to create a territorial continuum that constitutes a real threat and danger. The important demolition this morning, after years of struggle, halts the construction in the area, but such enforcement operations must be broader, more effective, and quicker to provide a tangible response for the security of Judea and Samaria residents and all Israelis."