The Regavim Movement has submitted a petition to the Jerusalem District Court, demanding that the state enforce the law and demolish a massive illegal structure built in Area C, between the city of Beitar Illit and the community of Neve Daniel in Gush Etzion.

According to the petition, the building was constructed without legal permits on the eastern side of the village of Nahalin, constituting an encroachment into territory under full Israeli control.

The petition also calls for criminal proceedings against those responsible for constructing the building, stating, “The respondents are unreasonably neglecting their obligation to uphold the law.”

While development work began in 2020, construction of the building itself started roughly a year ago, despite regular documentation by Beitar Illit’s municipal land inspector and repeated appeals by Regavim to the authorities—none of which were answered. The five-story structure spans approximately 2,500 square meters and features balconies, a fountain, and an ornate entrance plaza.

Regavim warns that the building is part of a broader pattern of strategic Palestinian construction aimed at establishing facts on the ground. “The enormous size of the structure reflects blatant contempt for the law and a collapse of governmental control,” the organization stated.

Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein welcomed the petition, saying, “I hope the court orders the demolition of this illegal Palestinian construction, which seeks to expand surrounding villages unlawfully in order to stifle Beitar’s growth and impose facts on the ground. We must not allow this encroachment on open areas, which is part of a Palestinian effort to block the city’s and Jewish communities’ future development. This is a critical security matter. A strong message of deterrence must be sent by demolishing the massive structure.”

Ro'i Drucker, Regavim’s Judea and Samaria coordinator, added, “Who dares build a lavish palace illegally with impunity? Someone who fears neither the law nor the authorities, knowing no one will come to tear it down. Decisive enforcement is required to restore deterrence and establish who is in charge.”

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Yaron Rosenthal emphasized, “Illegal construction in Judea and Samaria not only establishes facts on the ground but also endangers our residents. We will not remain silent in the face of Arab construction terrorism. Every illegal structure near Jewish communities must be demolished. The true answer to terrorism is strengthening our presence on this cherished land. We will do everything to reinforce our foothold and security in Gush Etzion.”