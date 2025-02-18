During the cabinet discussion held yesterday (Monday), Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara demanded that the ministers consult with her regarding the legality of US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate residents of the Gaza Strip to third countries.

Channel 13 News reported that Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who appointed Baharav-Miara to her position, responded sharply to her demand, saying, "Trump did not consult with attorneys general before coming up with the plan."

He added: "The honorable attorney general is not the political echelon, we are the political echelon and we make the decisions. We will decide what and you tell us how."

Otzma Yehudit Chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir responded, "The government's only next consultation with Gali Baharav-Miara should be whether she prefers to receive her dismissal letter by hand or by email."

68 percent of the Israeli public supports US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip, according to a poll published on Channel 12 News on Monday evening.