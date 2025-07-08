Today (Tuesday), Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and representatives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted an agreement to the Supreme Court regarding the appointment of the next head of the Shin Bet (ISA).

According to the understandings submitted, the Prime Minister will be able to choose and recommend the appointment of Major General (res.) David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet, but only after the completion of the "QatarGate" investigation by the police and Shin Bet.

In the meantime, the current acting head, Sh., will continue in his role at the helm of the Shin Bet.

This move follows encouragement from the Supreme Court judges last week, urging the parties to reach a mutual agreement in order to avoid a judicial decision on the matter.