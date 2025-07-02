The committee examining the potential dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is scheduled to convene on Monday, July 14.

An official summons has been sent to the ministers serving on the committee ahead of the expected discussion.

This will be the committee’s first session.

Baharav-Miara was scheduled to appear for her hearing earlier this month, but the hearing was canceled due to Operation Rising Lion.

A Kan News report at the time said Baharav-Miara was not expected to attend the hearing.

Earlier this month, the government approved Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposal to initiate a dismissal process against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Immediately after approval, Minister Levin approached the designated ministerial committee to request a hearing for the Attorney General, in accordance with the newly-approved procedure.

Under the plan presented, the AG could be dismissed not only after consulting the selection committee that appointed her, but also following a hearing before a special ministerial committee. That committee will be comprised of representatives from all coalition parties except United Torah Judaism, which has announced its support for dissolving the Knesset.