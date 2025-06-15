The government announced the cancellation of the scheduled hearing on the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, which was set for Tuesday, due to the current security situation.

The hearing, which was part of a dismissal process initiated by the government, was postponed in light of Operation Rising Lion and the ongoing missile attacks on Israel.

Minister Amichai Chikli, who chairs the ministerial committee examining the dismissal of the Attorney General, had summoned Baharav-Miara last week. The notice stated: “As part of the hearing, which will serve as a pre-dismissal proceeding, you will be given the opportunity to present your arguments, if any, against the government's intention to consider your removal from office.”

Last Sunday, Baharav-Miara published a sharply critical legal opinion, authored by Deputy Attorney General Adv. Gil Limon. The opinion stated, among other things, that “the proposal seeks to change the rules of the game, with a clear attempt to tailor them to end the term of the current Attorney General, serving the government’s temporary political interests.”

The same legal opinion also criticized the cancellation of the requirement to consult with a public committee: “It is difficult to understand the logic behind abolishing the obligation to consult with a professional-public committee designed to ensure the independence of the Attorney General’s office.”

According to the proposal approved by the government, it would be possible to dismiss the Attorney General not only after consultation with the committee that appointed her, but also following a hearing before a special ministerial committee.

This committee is composed of Ministers Amichai Chikli (Chairman), Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir, Gila Gamliel, and Michael Malchieli.