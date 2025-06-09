Minister Amichai Chikli, chair of the ministerial committee for the dismissal of the Attorney General, on Monday summoned Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for a hearing regarding her position.

The hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.

"As part of the discussion, which will serve as a pre-dismissal hearing, you will have the opportunity to present your arguments, if any, against the government's intention to consider your removal from office," Chikli wrote to Baharav-Miara.

On Sunday night, Kan News reported that Baharav-Miara is not expected to attend the hearing.

The government on Sunday approved Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposal to initiate a dismissal process against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Immediately after approval, Minister Levin approached the designated ministerial committee to request a hearing for the Attorney General, in accordance with the newly-approved procedure.

Under the plan presented, the AG could be dismissed not only after consulting the selection committee that appointed her, but also following a hearing before a special ministerial committee. That committee will be comprised of representatives from all coalition parties except United Torah Judaism, which has announced its support for dissolving the Knesset.