Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that negotiations on the second stage of the deal with Hamas would not begin without the Cabinet's approval, Kan Reshet Bet reported Monday morning.

According to the report, during the cabinet meeting which authorized the deal with Hamas, a section was included at the request of Smotrich and his Religious Zionism party stipulating that further discussion with Hamas would not begin until after an additional Cabinet meeting. This section was a condition for Religious Zionism remaining in the government.

During Monday's meeting, the Cabinet will decide whether to begin negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The second stage will see additional Israeli concessions, alongside the release of further terrorists, including those serving life sentences, in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, both civilians and soldiers.

On Sunday, in coordination with US Presidential Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Netanyahu instructed the negotiations team to leave for Cairo Monday in order to discuss the continued implementation of the first stage of the deal.

The Prime Minister's Office reported that after the Cabinet discussion, the team will receive instructions for continuing negotiations on issues related to the second stage.