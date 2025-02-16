Hundreds of olim, leaders, CEOs of OU Kosher certified companies, donors and supporters gathered this month in Har Hotzvim, Jerusalem, to celebrate the inauguration of the new OU in Israel headquarters. Rabbi Avi Berman, Executive Director of OU Israel, remarked: “This chanukat habayit event marks a significant milestone in fulfilling our vision of supporting English-speaking olim and at-risk Israeli teens throughout Israel.”

Under the theme of “Unity and Growth,” the inauguration signals the beginning of a new chapter for the organization, reflecting its remarkable expansion in recent years.

President Herzog congratulated the organization on its move to the new headquarters: “OU Israel is entering its new home at a time of crisis in the country. An inauguration is, of course, about more than just walls. In OU Israel’s decision to build its new home at this very moment, it declares that the State of Israel, its people, and its future are at the heart of its mission.” President Herzog added: “OU has long maintained a strong presence in being a positive force for Israel, but at this moment of crisis, the organization is sending a clear message – ‘Here I am!’”

The OU presented Moshe Lion, Mayor of Yerushalayim, and Alon Davidi, Mayor of Sderot with miniature olive trees in appreciation of their commitment and dedication to the residents of Israel and their partnerships with the OU.

Mayor of Yerushalyim Moshe Lion said: “The city of Yerushalayim is proud to be the center of OU Israel’s activities. From Yerushalayim, your blessed work will spread to every corner of the country.” He also announced his intention to allocate space for the construction of a global education center for the organization’s activities at the city’s entrance: “Your very presence here represents a significant step up in the organization’s connection and commitment to Israel.”

Mayor of Sderot Alon Davidi expressed his appreciation to OU Israel: “Your commitment, representing thousands of Jewish communities overseas, to Israel and the city of Sderot, symbolizes the shared destiny of Jews worldwide. With God’s help, we will emerge from these difficult times stronger, we will rebuild, and we will triumph.”

The mezuzah affixing ceremony was led by the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, who expressed his appreciation for OU Israel’s long-standing partnership. One of the most emotional moments of the event, which was MC’d by journalist Ofer Hadad, were remarks given by Chani Shlomo, widow of fallen officer Adir Shlomo hy”d from Sderot, who shared the significant support OU Israel has provided her son, Liav, a participant in the OU Israel Teen Center in Sderot, since his father’s death in the October 7th attack.

Rabbi Avi Berman, Executive Director of OU Israel, reflected on the palpable sense of pride felt by all in attendance: “The inauguration of our new headquarters represents a major milestone in implementing our organizational strategy to strengthen our work with at-risk teens and support English-speaking olim in Israel. This moment represents more than just our physical growth—it embodies our expanded mission to create positive influence and spread goodness.” He concluded: “We hope this new headquarters will enable us to continue leading the way in the successful absorption of English speakers from around the world, as well as expanding our work with at-risk teens, for the benefit of all of Israel.”