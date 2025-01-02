Hundreds of olim came out to see renowned singer Shmuel to mark the 10th anniversary of NCSY Israel, OU Israel’s youth movement for English-speaking olim.

The special event took place on Tuesday, the seventh night of Hanukkah, in Jerusalem. Organized in partnership with Nefesh B’Nefesh and supported by Kim Bash Real Estate, the evening featured a moving video showcasing stories from teens and alumni of NCSY Israel. They shared how the youth movement has profoundly impacted their lives and played a crucial role in their integration into Israeli society. Following introductory speeches, singer Shmuel delivered a lively musical performance that inspired and energized the entire crowd.

OU Israel’s NCSY Israel is the leading youth movement for English-speaking high school students in Israel. The organization creates a supportive community for immigrant teens and strengthens their connection to Israel. NCSY Israel plans to reach 1,000 youth this year through its five branches: in Jerusalem, Gush Etzion, Modi’in, Beit Shemesh, and Ra’anana.

Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer said: “I commend NCSY for their outstanding and important work with teen olim from English-speaking countries. Creating community and support systems, alongside connecting to identity and heritage, are vital tools that help ensure successful integration in Israel and strengthen the sense of belonging. The many olim, together with tens of thousands more aspiring to make aliyah, are the light that illuminates our path and represent the continuation of the Zionist vision. As I emphasize in every meeting with olim, parents making aliyah for their children are investing in future generations. Despite the challenges involved in the process, we are doing everything possible to ease the transition for olim, believing that the effort is worth the outcome.”

Rabbi Avi Berman, Executive Director of OU Israel, the leading organization in the absorption of English-speaking olim and the force behind NCSY Israel, said at the event: “We chose to have this event on Hanukkah for a reason. NCSY Israel brings so much light to English-speaking teens in Israel, connecting them and deepening their bond with the country. We hope to continue growing and thriving in the coming decade.”

Rabbi Yosef Ginsberg, who co-founded the organization with Rabbi Michael Kahn a decade ago, reflected on the evening: “What an amazing night and a beautiful way to celebrate 10 years of NCSY Israel!”

Rabbi Kahn added, “This is just the beginning for us. We’re so excited to do even more in the decades ahead!”