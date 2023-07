Tisha B’Av is a time of churban and repentance. It also is a time of hope, prayer and connecting to Yerushalayim.

OU Israel created a special video on Beit Hamikdash (the Holy Temple) to connect viewers to the essence of Tisha B’Av.

Join Rabbi Avi Berman as he visits the tunnels of the Western Wall, the Temple Institute, and Har Hazeitim (the Mount of Olives) for a deep understanding of the destruction and the geulah (redemption).