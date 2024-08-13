On Sunday, August 11th, hundreds gathered for Torah Efrat, a special pre-Tisha B’av Torah learning event organized by OU Israel in partnership with Kehilat Shirat David.

Torah Efrat brought together twelve esteemed speakers and educators, including Rabbi Avi Berman, Rabbi Eitiel Goldwicht, Rabbi David Aaron, Mrs. Jen Airley, Rabbanit Rachelle Sprecher Fraenkel, and Rabbi Yitzchak Breitowitz, to speak on the theme of, “Broken Hearts, Ready for Geula.” Geula is the Hebrew word for "redemption."

The feelings surrounding Tisha B’av this year in particular were not lost on Rabbi Shlomo Katz, rabbi of Kehilat Shirat David, whose synagogue hosted the program. He expressed hope that it would provide much needed chizuk (strength) during this time: “It is a great honor to partner with our dear friends at OU Israel to take the time before we enter the height of the brokenness of the period of mourning that we are in to connect. The community near and far all came together to drink from the reservoir of the depth of Torah and of connection from the speakers that we have brought together.”

Echoing the night’s theme, he added, “I hope that every participant in today’s event was able to be open and vulnerable enough with the pain we’ve all experienced and continue to experience and focus all those very raw emotions toward a general sense of the redemption right around the corner.”

In his opening remarks, Rabbi Katz introduced the speakers of the evening as “those who knew how to cry over Jerusalem,” people who the Talmud promises will merit to see it rebuilt and joyful. Rabbanit Rachelle Sprecher Fraenkel, whose son Naftali Fraenkel was killed by Hamas kidnappers along with his friends in 2014, also spoke about the need to know how to weep. She quoted Rabbi Nachman of Breslov about a broken heart.

“This is an idea that really helped me. A heart that is broken,” she said, “is one in which oxygen can get through.” Another speaker, Mrs. Jen Airley, lost her son Binyamin Airley when he fell in battle in Gaza this year. She shared her story of personal loss, and spoke about the need to utilize personal tragedy to rise higher and to join the national journey.

Rabbi Avi Berman, Executive Director of OU Israel, emphasized how these programs give attendees more meaning when commemorating important religious days on the calendar: “It is so incredible to see the thirst of the Jewish people for Torah and taking opportunities to learn more Torah. Whether it be preparing for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Tisha B’av, and whether it be in Yerushalayim, Modiin, or Efrat, it is beautiful to see how the English-speaking community in Israel gets together to embrace Torah, to learn and to grow, in order to become better people and better prepared for the upcoming holidays.”

Feedback from the event has been extremely positive. Rabbi Josh Kanter, one of the organizers of the event from Kehilat Shirat David, said, “To have 300+ people in Efrat coming to learn Torah is so special. It was such an amazing evening, and helped everyone get into the right mindset going into Tisha B’av.” Torah Efrat participant Sharon Katz said, “Last night’s Torah Efrat was truly inspirational. I wish every Jew could have heard the words of Rabbi Breitowitz, shlita.” Meir Raskas, OU Israel board member and event participant, added, “Torah Efrat was an incredible event bringing people together to learn Torah. The feedback I received indicates that people want to see more events like this in their communities.”

Rabbi Sam Shor, Program Director of the OU Israel Center, who organized the event, believes that these events have more to offer beyond being an opportunity to learn Torah and to be inspired. Under the auspices of OU Israel, they offer a type of Torah and community connection that many English speakers are looking for in Israel: “These OU Israel Community Torah Summits are also designed to form the foundation of additional opportunities for continued Torah learning and community building throughout the course of the year.”

He added, “In bringing this special evening to Efrat, we intend it to be the springboard to many more Torah classes and events in the coming year throughout Israel.”