A tragic knife attack in southern Austria on Saturday left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured, according to police.

Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker in connection with the incident, reported AFP.

"A man randomly attacked passers-by with a knife," police spokesman Rainer Dionisio told AFP of the attack in the city of Villach.

"One victim, a 14-year-old boy, died," he confirmed.

Two men sustained serious injuries, while another two suffered minor wounds, Dionisio added.

The attack occurred just before 4:00 p.m. local time in the city center of Carinthia province.

A food delivery worker who witnessed the assault intervened by ramming his vehicle into the attacker. The suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was taken into custody "right after the attack," Dionisio said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a Syrian asylum seeker with a valid residence permit and no prior criminal record, he added.

Last August, Austrian police arrested two individuals who allegedly plotted a terror attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

According to law enforcement, one of the suspects, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Last month it was revealed that the suspect who was arrested for planning to attack the Taylor Swift concert originally targeted the Israeli embassy in Vienna.

In December of 2023, a 16-year-old teenager was arrested for allegedly planning to attack a synagogue in Vienna.

In 2019, Austrian authorities foiled a plot to carry out a series of terror attacks, including a bombing at one of Vienna's Christmas markets, by terrorists who had been influenced by ISIS ideology.