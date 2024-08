Austrian police arrested two individuals on Wednesday who allegedly plotted a terror attack at an upcoming Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

According to law enforcement, one of the suspects, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Officials said both men had become radicalized through the internet, and allegedly had specific and detailed plans on how to carry out an attack.

Following the arrest of the 19-year-old suspect, a bomb squad located chemical substances.