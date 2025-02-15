Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem harshly responded to US President Donald Trump's statement regarding the release of three Israeli hostages by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups.

In a statement on X, Trump said that Hamas released only three hostages, and not all of them, and Israel will need to decide how to respond, and that the US will support any Israeli decision on the matter.

Qasem claimed that Trump's statements are in contradiction to the ceasefire deal reached by international efforts, including on the part of the US. He expressed hope that in the coming days, negotiations for the second stage of the deal will restart.

Qasem also demanded that the US force Israel to keep the agreement, if it is interested in the hostages' lives. According to him, Hamas is ready for any attempt by Israel to avoid implementing the agreement.

Hamas also received guarantees that caravans and heavy mechanical equipment will be brought into Gaza, stressing that the terror group continues to update the mediators regarding Israel's violations of the deal.

Hamas has repeatedly violated the ceasefire deal. In one of these violations, terrorists fired a rocket towards Israel, but the rocket misfired and landed in Gaza, killing a 14-year-old boy.

On Monday, Hamas threatened to refuse to release more hostages, prompting the US and Israel to threaten the complete collapse of the ceasefire and the resumption of hostilities if the hostages are not returned.