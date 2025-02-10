Hamas has announced that it is suspending the release of hostages planned for Saturday until further notice due to "Israeli violations".

Israel has rejected the accusations, stating, "The one who committed the violations is the terrorist organization. Members of the delegation who returned this morning from Qatar claimed that Hamas' conduct endangers the continuation of the deal."

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to Hamas' announcement of the cessation of the release of the hostages and said that it was a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal for their release.

"Hamas's announcement of the cessation of the release of Israeli hostages is a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement. I have ordered the IDF to prepare at the highest level of readiness for any possible scenario in Gaza and for the defense of the communities near Gaza. We will not allow a return to the reality of the 7th of October."

Chairman of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir called for drastic measures. "Hamas's announcement should be answered with one reality: a massive assault on Gaza, from the air and the ground, alongside a complete stop to humanitarian aid to the Strip, including electricity, fuel, and water, and including the bombing of the aid packages that have already been brought in and are in the hands of Hamas in Gaza. We must return to war and destroy them!"

The Hostages' Families' Headquarters urgently appealed to the mediating countries for assistance in finding a solution that would keep the deal from collapsing. "We call upon the government of Israel to refrain from actions that endanger the implementation of the agreement that was signed and to work for its continuation and the return of our 76 brothers and sisters," the statement said. "The latest testimonies leave no room for doubt – the hostages have no time, and everyone must get out of hell with all haste."

The Prime Minister's Office responded to Hamas as well. "All families of the hostages were updated this evening following Hamas' announcement. It was emphasized to the families that the State of Israel stands by the agreement in its entirety and views any breach of it with severity."