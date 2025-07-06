The political-security cabinet approved the creation of humanitarian aid zones in Gaza, designed to separate the population from Hamas.

Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich voted against the introduction of humanitarian aid to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

During the cabinet meeting, a sharp argument broke out between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir regarding the pace of establishing these humanitarian zones. Smotrich accused the military of not following the political leadership's instructions regarding humanitarian separation. Both Ben Gvir and Smotrich also accused the military of stalling and failing to implement the political leadership's directive to capture 75% of the Gaza Strip in the current operation, "Chariots of Gideon."

During the meeting, a video was shown in which masses of civilians were seen running toward aid centers. Zamir said that this situation endangers the soldiers.

Minister Ben Gvir asked: "Why are we distributing to them and endangering the soldiers?" Netanyahu responded: "They're running because they're hungry. Once they receive enough food, they won’t run like that."

Ben Gvir demanded: "We must stop! They're running because that's their mentality. Even when they brought the hostages, they ran after them. Were they hungry then too?" Minister Orit Strock stated: "This is not being managed correctly." Minister David Amsalem then asked: "So maybe you should manage it?"

At one point, the prime minister banged on the table to quiet and calm the ministers.

Netanyahu also gave a briefing to the cabinet ahead of his meeting tomorrow in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump. It appears the meeting will only take place on Monday at 6:30 PM Washington time (3:30 AM Israel time).

Hamas is demanding three major changes to the proposal, including additional international guarantees for immediate negotiations to end the war—not just a 60-day ceasefire, control over humanitarian aid, and the IDF's withdrawal to the March 2 lines in Gaza.