UTJ leader Moshe Gafni clarified today (Friday) that if Prime Minister Netanyahu asks to pass the budget before the draft law, the decision will be brought before the great Rabbis of Israel.

In an interview with the Yated Ne'eman, Gafni stated, "In my capacity as chairman of the Finance Committee, I am working on the budget. Once matters reach their final stage, we will consult the great Rabbis of Israel and act according to their decision. The decision is not ours to make."

Gafni also addressed the boycott of the ceremony marking Yitzhak Amit's entry to the Supreme Court. "It does not interest us who will be the president. The Supreme Court does not know what a Jewish state is. Its rulings are generally against us regardless of who is president."

Regarding Netanyahu's media statements on the Sabbath, Gafni revealed that he publicly protested. "I met Benny Gantz in the Knesset corridor, and in the presence of the Prime Minister's assistant, I loudly said to him: 'You acted with great respect by refraining from issuing statements last Sabbath about the release of the hostages until after the Sabbath concluded.'"