National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday morning visited the Temple Mount, ahead of its reopening following 13 days during which no Jews were allowed to visit.

Extra security was provided for the visit, which attracted a large amount of public attention. Shimshon Elbaum, head of the Temple Mount Administration, praised Ben Gvir, saying, "Happy are we that there is a minister who remembers the Holy Temple at the height of all happiness, and visits it again and again, reminding all of us of the rock of our existence in this land."

Haredi MK Moshe Gafni responded: "The ascension to the Temple Mount harms the holiest site of all to the Jewish people, and the status quo that all Torah leaders and chief rabbis throughout the generations have opposed Jewish visits to the site. Your visit there was in serious violation of the warning of karet (severe punishment) for you and all those who accompanied you. It does not show sovereignty - to the contrary, it is a desecration of what is holy and causes unnecessary incitement in the Muslim world and not just there. I call on you to cease ascending the Temple Mount, the site of our Holy Temple."

The Temple Mount was closed to Jews during the last third of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, and remained closed during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, when no one visited.

Those ascending the Mount hoped that Ben Gvir would change the status quo on the Temple Mount during his time in office, something which has not yet happened, and which is unlikely to happen in the future.