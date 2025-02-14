US intelligence officials believe Israel is planning to strike Iran's nuclear program this year, CNN reported.

According to the report, intelligence agencies warned both the Biden and Trump Administrations of the Israeli attack plans.

Israel's ultimate goal vis a-vis Iran is regime change in Tehran, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump recently stated in an interview with the New York Post that he would prefer a new nuclear deal to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons to military action against Iran's nuclear program, though he did not rule out a military strike.

“I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it," Trump said.

Iran's airspace is currently vulnerable after Israel destroyed much of its air defense capabilities in October in a retaliatory strike following Iram's launching of nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier that month.

The IAEA has warned that Iran is accelerating its uranium enrichment and ould develop enough highly-enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon in a short amount of time.