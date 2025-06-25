US President Donald Trump commented today (Tuesday) on the recent conflict between Israel and Iran and the American airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities during the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

"Last weekend, the United States successfully carried out a massive precision strike on Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities," Trump stated. "This incredible exercise of American strength has paved the way for peace, with a historic ceasefire agreement."

Trump was asked during the summit what made him sure that the war between Israel and Iran was over.

He responded: "I dealt with both and they're both tiered and exhausted. They fought very hard and viciously. They were both satisfied to go home and get out."

He noted that he guessed that some day it could start again, adding: "I think a big telltale sign is that Iran somewhat, but not much, violated the ceasefire, and Israel had the planes going out that morning, they had a lot of them. 52 of them. I said 'You gotta get them back,' and they got them back, they didn't do anything."

When asked by a reporter if Iran was able to move any material prior to the American airstrikes on Saturday night, Trump responded: "No, just the opposite. We think we hit them so hard and so fast, it didn't get to move... it's very hard and very dangerous to move."

He added: "We've collected additional intelligence and we've also spoken to people who have seen the site — and the site is obliterated."

Trump also read from a letter from the Atomic Energy Commission of Israel, which stated that "the devastating US strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility totally inoperable."