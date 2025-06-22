Republican lawmakers largely expressed strong support for the U.S. airstrikes against Iranian nuclear sites, framing the bombing as a necessary measure in countering Iranian aggression and preventing further instability in the Middle East. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the bombing, calling it "a critical step in curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions" and emphasized that Iran’s actions must be met with "forceful responses" to protect both U.S. and Israeli interests in the region.

"President Trump and the U.S. military have shown strength in addressing the Iranian threat. We cannot afford to allow Iran to continue destabilizing the region and developing nuclear weapons," said Graham. "These strikes are a message to Tehran that the U.S. will not sit idly by while they threaten our allies and American personnel."

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, echoed Graham's sentiments. "This decisive military action is essential to maintain peace through strength. It is time for Iran to understand that any aggression towards the U.S. or our allies will result in swift retaliation."

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated: “The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says. The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement."

“President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity,” he added. “The President’s decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants ‘Death to America,’ from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet. “This is America First policy in action. God bless our brave men and women in uniform - the most lethal fighting force on the planet - and we pray for their safe return home. May God bless America."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) stated: “The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace. The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped. As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way."

Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also praised the attacks, writing on X: “As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS. Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) echoed Fetterman's remarks, stating: "The world can achieve peace in the Middle East, or it can accept a rogue nuclear weapons program—but it cannot have both. The decisive destruction of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant prevents the dangerous spread of nuclear weapons in the world’s most combustible region. No one truly committed to nuclear nonproliferation should mourn the fall of Fordow."

However, Rep. Thomas Massie, the Republican representative from Kentucky, claimed that the strikes were "not constitutional," a sentiment that was echoed in the Democratic Party.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex (D-NY), a member of the far-left 'Squad,' called for Trump to be impeached over the airstrikes in Iran. “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Fellow Squad Member Ilhan Omar (D-Mn) said: “The U.S. needs to stop its pattern of military intervention in the Middle East. This attack will only deepen tensions and make it harder to pursue peace. Instead, we should be prioritizing de-escalation and meaningful dialogue.”

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) stated: “We should not be dragged into another unnecessary war. The President’s decision to escalate military actions against Iran is dangerous and reckless. We need to focus on diplomacy, not military aggression. The American people deserve a foreign policy that prioritizes peace and diplomacy over military strikes."

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley noted that calls for Trump's impeachment and claims that the strikes were unconstitutional do not stand up to scutiny in light of the extensive history of American presidents ordering military action without a Congressional declaration of war.

"We have our first Democratic calls for impeachment," Turley wrote on X. He stated that the problem with those calls "is that Trump is using the same authority that prior presidents have used, including President Obama in attacking Libya."

"These members would have to argue that it is a high crime and misdemeanor under Section 4 of Article Two of the United States Constitution. However, prior presidents have used the same authority in launching major attacks on foreign nations," he added. In addition to Obama's attack on Libya, Clinton launched cruise missile attacks under Operation Infinite Reach on two continents on August 20, 1998. He ordered attacks in locations in Khartoum, Sudan and Khost Province, Afghanistan."